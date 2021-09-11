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Crisis-actor used ?? Hospital cover-up ?? Tiffany Pontes Dover story
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426 views • September 11, 2021
Tiffany Pontes Dover is the Tennessee nurse manager who fainted on live-TV after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 "vax" (mRNA gene-therapy device) ..... her video went viral (pioneer video of suspicion on the safety/efficacy of these so-called vaccines when their intent is at having cells in your body "read" mRNA code to produce proteins on the cell).
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