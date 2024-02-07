She said she's not going "down that rabbit hole" when asked why is Biden talking to dead presidents.

You can't tell anymore if it's a real press conference or a SNL sketch.

The reporter is referring to this video that I posted: https://www.brighteon.com/f8d43a95-4519-4353-aaad-e3213ec9e6cb

Pentagon: 146 soldiers were wounded in attacks by Iran’s allies in Syria and Iraq, 11 of whom are in serious and critical condition.

Pentagon: We do not want a naval conflict with Iran. Washington does not want maritime conflict with Iran. The presence of Iranian warships in the Red Sea and carrying out their missions is normal.

Pentagon: Since we took strikes on Iraq and Syria, we are aware of two incidents. There was one attack, two rockets were fired at US warship off coast of Syria and one suicide drone was fired at US base in Syria. No injuries or damage is reported in this incidents.

While Pentagon says no damage or injuries as result of drone attack, Fox news and several other US sources reported that suicide drone attack has killed 6 US-backed SDF militias in Syria. US also have not reported about damage to US warship off coast of Syria while other sources have indicated about damage to warship.