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Beyond the Mountain - Facebook Live Event - April 25, 2020
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4 views • May 19, 2020
In this session we discuss the Assembly of Smyrna and how it relates to the spirit of rejection. Rejection has to do with not knowing our identity. Our identity is our destiny. We give a presentation on Ephraim: Blueprint for Identity which confronts this spirit of rejection. In addition, we discuss rejection as it pertains to the Assembly of Smyrna.
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