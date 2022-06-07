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The Supreme Court of the DPR has Begun a Trial of Foreign Mercenaries who Fought on the Side of Ukraine. - Mercenaries Face Capital Punishment & Death Penalty. 060722
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130 views • June 07, 2022
The Supreme Court of the DPR has begun a trial of foreigners who fought on the side of Ukraine.
The defendants are Britons Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as Moroccan Saaudoun Brahim.
The cases will continue tomorrow, the defendants and witnesses will be interrogated.
Mercenaries face capital punishment — the death penalty, Pushilin reminded yesterday.
The defendants are Britons Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as Moroccan Saaudoun Brahim.
The cases will continue tomorrow, the defendants and witnesses will be interrogated.
Mercenaries face capital punishment — the death penalty, Pushilin reminded yesterday.
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