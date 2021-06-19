Dr Pasquale Aliese - Covid Fraud (Italian-No English Subtitles)

Professor on the frontline since the beginning of Covid scam explains :



- There was no excess mortality

- This is a pandemic because W.H.O adjusted how to classify a pandemic by removing deaths

- Where there was hospital organization there were more deaths (protocols meant to kill)

- That people were not dying if they stay at home

- The vaccine is not a vaccine but it's an experimental gene therapy

- The study presented by the injection manufacturers is meaningless and false

- The intervention by governments is the damage

- Even him cannot say what is the real reason of the injection

- This is nothing about health but political

- In USA 20 states are not obeying covid measures from president Biden

- There is no science in this and we are in the middle of a big fraud

- All other flu infections dissapeared and were rebranded covid