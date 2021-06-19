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Dr Pasquale Aliese - Covid Fraud (Italian-No English Subtitles)
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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104 views • June 19, 2021
Professor on the frontline since the beginning of Covid scam explains :

- There was no excess mortality
- This is a pandemic because W.H.O adjusted how to classify a pandemic by removing deaths
- Where there was hospital organization there were more deaths (protocols meant to kill)
- That people were not dying if they stay at home
- The vaccine is not a vaccine but it's an experimental gene therapy
- The study presented by the injection manufacturers is meaningless and false
- The intervention by governments is the damage
- Even him cannot say what is the real reason of the injection
- This is nothing about health but political
- In USA 20 states are not obeying covid measures from president Biden
- There is no science in this and we are in the middle of a big fraud
- All other flu infections dissapeared and were rebranded covid
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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