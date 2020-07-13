Harvesting, Curing, and Braiding Garlic videos Bible Study notes Blog

Harvesting, Curing, and Braiding Garlic Videos Bible Study NotesEvery young man, (13 and older), should be planning and designing his own home and barn. Adding land, farm, horses, transportation, chickens, providing his food, for his entire lifetime. Apple trees, water supply, etc. Planning his future based on providing for himself, working for himself on his own land. Having materials, supplies ready to build with his own 2 hands what he needs for life by the time he becomes a man. To be completely ready to move out of his parents home into his own.Author's note. PG here ***Harvesting, Curing, and Braiding Garlic videos Bible Study notes*** Michelle asked: Why do a Garlic God video? Some people just want the Garlic video "How to." Others just want "A Bible How To".For the same reason we do News God videos.. Everything is Spiritual. Everything! God is a spirit. He created the earth. He created you, Me, everything you see. God created the planets, The Sun and Moon. If God who is spirit created it all Then all of it is Spiritual. God is it's creator and God is a Spirit. John 4:24 (GNV) 24 God is a Spirit, and they that worship, (God is the center, focus of their lives) him, must worship him in Spirit and Truth. TRUTH! Those who tell the truth.. You can not leave God out of any subject. It is all spiritual. This is why a lot of people to prove a given point will say the Bible says this. This is how Satan gets control over people's minds by not testifying to the "whole" truth. Leaving a key scriptural element out of a discussion.. A vegetarian might quote several scriptural references for not eating meat like God loves Sparrows, not one dies and God doesn't know about it.. Matthew 10:29 29 Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing, and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father?. The next scripture is it just a bird:God's loves his creation. Creation, even birds are very important to God, but You are better than sparrows! You are not an animal. You are so much more important to God. He watches over you all day and night, God loves you!LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ