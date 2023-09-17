Create New Account
On This Rock.
Not Serving two Masters
Published 15 hours ago

What is the 'rock' on which Jesus said he would build his church? Was it Peter? The Catholic Church? Or something more eternal?

In this video we explore the authorship of the Gospel of Mark. So who wrote the Gospel of Mark? We question whether it was an eye witness account from one of the apostles, dictated to John Mark.

