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Religion - Be Aware - The Greatest Story Ever Sold - Part One
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181 views • November 04, 2019
When we look into the REAL historical evidence, we will understand why Mark Twain said "It's easier to fool people, than convince them they've been fooled". People are so entrenched in the propaganda they've been programmed with, they'll argue to death to defend it. They just can't believe they've been hoodwinked by the long time controllers.
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