You Cannot Negotiate With Evil Revisited
Grumpy Old Exorcist
Published 21 hours ago

Show 52: When evil is really evil there is no ability to reason with such people. Like a psychopath; there is no feeling of guilt or remorse. Just hatred for mankind!
Keywords
evilnwospirit

