A recurring theme throughout the Bible is that God’s people need to press forward! — to continue on, no matter the circumstance, no matter the opposition — and follow after Christ, unwavering, and undaunted!





For we know that if we follow Him, we will be blessed and it will go well for us, no matter how difficult, and no matter how dark the path forward may appear.





We must press forward. We must continue on in the Lord. Whatever happens, we cannot give up, we cannot shrink back. We must press on. We must continue and not cease.





Press on dear brother! Press on dear sister!





Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.





Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org





Thank you so much for watching! Your heartfelt comments are an encouragement to us. Please remember to subscribe and like our videos, and forward to others. We appreciate your prayers and financial support! May God bless you is our prayer.





Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@CapacBibleChurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cbc154/home

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch

https://capacbible.blogspot.com





“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11





“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1





“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14