MUST SEE****THE JOURNEY ALMOST OVER****

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The, (We) true believers and followers of Christ Yashaya, are almost at the finish line. Time is going by quickly. The Most High Ahayah and Yashaya is with his true righteous people during these terrible times and has provided away of escape for them. Be encouraged brothers and sisters in the TRUE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST YASHAYA. If you don't know Christ real hebrew name, watch video named, "TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST" on this platform. If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time. Acts 2:38. Pray to him to join you with true brothers and sisters like minded in the truth. Blessings.
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