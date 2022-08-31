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Rob Schneider Speaks Out Against Compulsory Vaccinations- "They Are Unacceptable And Illegal"
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
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194 views • August 31, 2022

My Channels:https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/true-media-2022.html

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Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values ​​intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid mRNA vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."

-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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