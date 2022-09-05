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Catherine Watters -AMOS MILLER Amish farmer and the Criminalization of HEALTH and NATURE
Catherine Watters of OneGreatWorkNetwork.com showing the parallels btwn the case of Amish Farmer Amos Miller and the criminalization of Health I've been gaslit for speaking about since the 70s
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gWZIDnt8eeLl/