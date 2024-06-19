BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8 Signs That Extremists Are Taking Over Our Country
It’s no surprise that things are going crazy with the Biden-Harris Regime and the UniParty Swamp doing the bidding of the Globalist Elite Cabal. Just how bad is it? Here are eight examples just from this week of extremists on the left doing what they do best: destroying the nation.


The article by Michael Snyder is a stark reminder that each individual infringement on our freedoms (and on sanity) combine to be greater than the sum of the parts.


https://discernreport.com/8-signs-that-extremists-are-taking-over-our-country/

https://jdrgold.com

https://prepperbarnow.com

https://preparewithbeef.com

woke extremism the jd rucker show
