Patriot Nurse: We're NOT the Rest of the World. Defiance is in our BLOOD.

(Dec 15, 2021) In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of compliance and human servitude. Was the United States even supposed to function like the rest of the world? Should we all just get in line and do what we're told to be good little citizens?





“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” ― Thomas Paine, The American Crisis





The Patriot Nurse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YGnpJl7tBc

Online Course: http://bit.ly/3qvDJeg

