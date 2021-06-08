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Jerry-Rig a Radio like the PoWs in WW2 Prison Camps Can Make All the Difference in A Survival Situation
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211 views • June 08, 2021
More info, visit here https://Make-All-the-Difference.blogspot.com
Jerry-Rig a Radio like the PoWs in WW2 Prison Camps Can Make All the Difference in A Survival Situation.
It's a clear no-brainer that information, like weather reports, news, or contact with loved ones can make all the difference in a survival situation. Much like it did for POWs in WW2 prison camps, where these radios were routinely disassembled, hidden, and rebuilt from ordinary items, keeping prisoners one step ahead of their captors. And finally...
Jerry-Rig a Radio like the PoWs in WW2 Prison Camps Can Make All the Difference in A Survival Situation.
It's a clear no-brainer that information, like weather reports, news, or contact with loved ones can make all the difference in a survival situation. Much like it did for POWs in WW2 prison camps, where these radios were routinely disassembled, hidden, and rebuilt from ordinary items, keeping prisoners one step ahead of their captors. And finally...
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