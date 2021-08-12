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Earth Global Alert - alpha 1
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117 views • August 12, 2021
Video to open the closed minds.
Educational Entertainment * [info drops starts @ 5:30]
PLEASE Broadcast !!!
Make our move to Educate before it is too late.
Send this to all your contacts! forward to everyone!
USE THE PHONE TXT
USE THE EMAIL
USE ALL METHODS!
t.me/EarthGlobalAlert
brighteon.com/channels/earthglobalalert
peertube – tinyurl.com/earthglobalalert
bitchute – tinyurl.com/EGAbroadcast
Peace and Blessings To All Beings
-Earth Global Alert System
: status ON
: condition ALARM
: code IMPLICATE ORDER
: objective BROADCAST
: target ALL CHANNELS
: transmission ALPHA 1
Educational Entertainment * [info drops starts @ 5:30]
PLEASE Broadcast !!!
Make our move to Educate before it is too late.
Send this to all your contacts! forward to everyone!
USE THE PHONE TXT
USE THE EMAIL
USE ALL METHODS!
t.me/EarthGlobalAlert
brighteon.com/channels/earthglobalalert
peertube – tinyurl.com/earthglobalalert
bitchute – tinyurl.com/EGAbroadcast
Peace and Blessings To All Beings
-Earth Global Alert System
: status ON
: condition ALARM
: code IMPLICATE ORDER
: objective BROADCAST
: target ALL CHANNELS
: transmission ALPHA 1
Keywords
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