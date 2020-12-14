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Homeless Solution for California + Los Angeles. Why Not Give it a Try?
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170 views • December 14, 2020
San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the homeless situation in the golden state of California is getting out of control. It sometimes takes an out-of-the-box thinker to solve the problem, why not bribe the homeless people who might want a better life, and take them to the desert rather than spending $530,000 per homeless unit as Los Angeles has been doing, where you can build hospitals that won't Draw the ire of the NIMBY crowd, where you could provide psychological addiction services to these human souls And then help them re-integrate with society.
#homeless #california #LAhomeless
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#homeless #california #LAhomeless
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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