Israel's 'Green Badge' - Covid Exit Plan...Or New Tyranny?

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The Israeli government is serious about rolling out its "Green Badge" Covid passport as a part of its plan to end months-old Covid lockdowns. If you cannot prove you've had a Covid jab or that you have already recovered from the virus, you essentially cannot participate in any form of public life. Good idea? Is this the future for the rest of the world? Also today: Canada's worsening Covid Crackdown, Bill Gates attacks skeptics, Cuomo's feeling the hot water.