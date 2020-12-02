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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 14.
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37 views • December 02, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go there for TRUTH!
Truth is now fighting back... A warrior called Dr Andrew Kaufman is a very bright light in these dark times.
Please download and upload everywhere to bring this truth to light....
This is a very powerful communication... thank you to the creators.
God Speed
Truth is now fighting back... A warrior called Dr Andrew Kaufman is a very bright light in these dark times.
Please download and upload everywhere to bring this truth to light....
This is a very powerful communication... thank you to the creators.
God Speed
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