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Avoid The Path Of The Adulteress - Proverbs 7:25 (NIV)
25 Do not let your heart turn to her ways
or stray into her paths.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Adulteress paths lead to the grave and worse.
The Narrow Path has no adultery and leads to eternal life.
Repentance from this sin can return one to The Narrow Path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8drp9s
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