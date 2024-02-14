Joel 2:28 / Last Days Dreams and Visions

God gives his children dreams and visions via the Holy Spirit... just as he gives them gifts from the Holy Spirit. The Word of God is very clear that in the last days he will pour out His Spirit upon all flesh. His sons and daughters will prophecy. His young men will see visions and his old men dream dreams.

So do not despise the gifts from the Holy Spirit. Be water baptized and filled with the Holy Spirit... so that... you can walk out your life in God's truth and God's love. God did not give us a power of fear but power, love and a sound mind.

God loves you! Come to Him. Come to Christ. Today is the day of Salvation! You may not have another day... therefore repent, believe in Jesus, read the Bible, pray daily, listen to Him, be water baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sin and you shall receive the filling of the Holy Ghost. Then you are able to walk with God! Hallelulyah! Read Acts 2:38 about water baptism. It is NOT for babies. There are no water Baptisms for babies in the Bible. Those who come to belief in Christ and want to be strengthened to walk with Christ, they are the ones who are to be water baptized... just like they were in the Bible.