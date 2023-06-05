https://gettr.com/post/p2is9nacb20
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
Many events happened in 2017, and all are connected to the March 15th incident that happened this year.
2017年發生了很多事情，这些事情又都联系到了今年發生的315件事上。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
