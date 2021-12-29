263: DR. LEE MERRITT | Covid Slaves, Vaccine Bioweapon Facts & The Great Reset - The #2 Most Important Covid19 Episode You'll Ever Hear!

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🌟 THE #2 MOST IMPORTANT EPISODE ABOUT COVID19 YOU'LL EVER HEAR! THIS INFO WILL CHANGE HOW EVERYONE LOOKS AT COVID & THE POLITICAL PROPAGANDA PLANDEMIC!
🚨 PLEASE SHARE - SAVE LIVES, SANITY and FREEDOM 🚨
DR. LEE MERRITT delivers exclusive AMAZING INFORMATION! The "false authorities", Big Media, Big Gov't, Big Pharma (the 13 BIGS) are all lying to you about EVERYTHING! Don't take the non-vaccine, the flu shot, wear a mask or go to the hospital. Any will make you sick or even die.
My very special guest has become one of my favorite Truth Bombing Doctors & after this interview, I think you’ll become a member of her fan club too.
📣 DR. LEE MERRITT – “The Medical Rebel” is one of the infamous 5 Docs and her resume is beyond impressive. She started her career as a Navy Orthopedic Surgeon & has been in private practice since 1995.
What I love the most about her is how she explains the facts, crushes the Covid Lies, connects the dots and isn’t afraid to expose the real agenda of the Political Propaganda Plandemic.
After reading her bio, I just learned that her medical career began at the age of four, carrying her father’s “black bag” on house calls, along the back roads of Iowa. Enjoy The Show!
https://drleemerritt.com/
🌟 5 Guests + 7 Minute Segments Each = Tons of Tips and Takeaways AND Breaking News, Facts, The Truth About Current Events, Patriotic Soapboxes, Entertainment, LIVE Listener Calls and Take Action Items to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Make A Difference - Especially in Your Community and Much More! 🌟
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😷 COVID-19 is the biggest Political Propaganda Plandemic ever committed against the people of the world - the Ultimate Crime Against Humanity! All to create FEAR, mandate non-vaccines (the REAL Bioweapon) destroy your freedoms and kill billions of people...The Great Reset!
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