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Interest Rate Spike to Burst the Everything Bubble? | Nolan Watson & Rick Rule
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90 views • March 15, 2021
With the COMEX and LBMA under pressure & scrutiny in the precious metals industry, will we see major changes to how gold is priced & traded?
Nolan Watson, CEO of Sandstorm Gold Royalties, joins Rick Rule, Director on Sprott Asset Management, and Liberty and Finance host Dunagun Kaiser for a panel discussion on the unprecedented challenges and opportunities, as interest rates appear poised to spike and threaten to burst the “everything bubble” of stocks, bonds, & real estate.
Nolan and Rick also reveal why royalty companies are uniquely positioned to profit, no matter which direction the gold price moves during this volatile time, and to answer viewers’ questions about what comes next!
Find out More about Sandstorm Gold Royalties at: https://www.sandstormgold.com/
Sandstorm Gold Royalties trades under ticker symbols:
SAND (NYSE)
and
SSL.TO (Toronto)
Rick also renews his offer to rank natural resource portfolios for free!
———
HAVE YOUR NATURAL RESOURCE PORTFOLIO GRADED BY SPROTT:
If you are seeking to have your Natural Resource Portfolio ranked from 1-10, for no cost or obligation with the understanding this is not investment advice, but a ranking of your Natural Resource Positions by the preeminent name in the Natural Resource Space: Sprott Global Resource Investments!
Go to: http:www.SprottUSA.com/Rankings
Submit the company names & ticker symbols of your natural resource stocks.
Get a FREE personalized ranking from Rick Rule, CEO!
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
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Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees (from $1750 - $4000 per interview or per month) also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Nolan Watson, CEO of Sandstorm Gold Royalties, joins Rick Rule, Director on Sprott Asset Management, and Liberty and Finance host Dunagun Kaiser for a panel discussion on the unprecedented challenges and opportunities, as interest rates appear poised to spike and threaten to burst the “everything bubble” of stocks, bonds, & real estate.
Nolan and Rick also reveal why royalty companies are uniquely positioned to profit, no matter which direction the gold price moves during this volatile time, and to answer viewers’ questions about what comes next!
Find out More about Sandstorm Gold Royalties at: https://www.sandstormgold.com/
Sandstorm Gold Royalties trades under ticker symbols:
SAND (NYSE)
and
SSL.TO (Toronto)
Rick also renews his offer to rank natural resource portfolios for free!
———
HAVE YOUR NATURAL RESOURCE PORTFOLIO GRADED BY SPROTT:
If you are seeking to have your Natural Resource Portfolio ranked from 1-10, for no cost or obligation with the understanding this is not investment advice, but a ranking of your Natural Resource Positions by the preeminent name in the Natural Resource Space: Sprott Global Resource Investments!
Go to: http:www.SprottUSA.com/Rankings
Submit the company names & ticker symbols of your natural resource stocks.
Get a FREE personalized ranking from Rick Rule, CEO!
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees (from $1750 - $4000 per interview or per month) also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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