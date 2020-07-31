© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Constantine & the Nicean Council part 3 of 4- Don't miss this about the first black Pope
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • July 31, 2020
There was a conspiracy put into place about 2,000 years ago and has really caused many good men to do nothing about those in positions of power who prey on humanity- This series is a real eye-opener for those asleep and having a false sense of security and believing BS that will never come true-
Here is your opportunity to get some education that was mis-educated to your parents and their before and so on- You really should know about this, so your children can know some truth-
Subscribe and share, and email me at [email protected] or text me at 541 295-0769 if you want my sources of research because this stuff is difficult to find- This is true history for Christians that they can never forget once heard-
Here is your opportunity to get some education that was mis-educated to your parents and their before and so on- You really should know about this, so your children can know some truth-
Subscribe and share, and email me at [email protected] or text me at 541 295-0769 if you want my sources of research because this stuff is difficult to find- This is true history for Christians that they can never forget once heard-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.