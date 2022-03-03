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The Russia-Ukraine Sign (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)
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43 views • March 03, 2022
“Russia invades Ukraine!” The War is on. The world watches breathlessly to see the outcome. People are dying on both sides of this terrible conflict. Prayers keep ascending. Is The Russia-Ukraine War part of Bible prophecy? Yes, it is. Pastor Steve Wohlberg explains how this war is another “sign” among many “signs” predicted by Jesus Christ nearly two thousand years ago. Something BIGGER is coming. Get ready for it.
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