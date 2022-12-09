Hi-Tech Sustanon 250 ProHormone Explainer Video & Overview 💪💪

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals has, once again, incorporated Cyclosome® Technology pharmaceutical manufacturing know-how to thrust bodybuilding supplementation to a new level. Sustanon 250® is a PATENTED PROHORMONE and testosterone booster designed for the purpose of delivering the maximum number and dosage of anabolic compounds in their most bioavailable form, in one tablet. Sustanon 250® contains 150mg of four derivatives of the legal prohormone 4-androsten-3β-ol-17-one, which is the highest dose found anywhere! 4-androsten-3β-ol-17-one (4-Andro) is a precursor to 4-Androstenediol and 4-Androstenedione, which is a precursor to testosterone. This means that through a two-step conversion process, 4-Andro will convert into testosterone within the body. This prohormone is non-methylated and thus not toxic to the liver. However, it does slightly aromatize to estrogen, so the use of an aromatase inhibitor (AI) is suggested after cycling this compound. 4-Andro is typically used as a bulking prohormone because it produces muscle fullness, strength gains and size gains.

Sustanon 250® also provides you with 100mg of 3β-hydroxy-5α-androstan-17-one. This prohormone is naturally produced in the body by the 5a-reductase enzyme. When taken orally, 3β-hydroxy-5α-androstan-17-one converts slightly to dihydrotestosterone, which is five times as androgenic as testosterone, making this compound efficient in increasing lean muscle mass, muscle hardness, strength, and aggression. Since this compound is “dry” (no estrogen conversion), it was combined in Sustanon 250® to allow users gain strength and lean mass without experiencing much water retention.

Sustanon 250® is a Hi-Tech Muscle & Strength supplement that really thrusts bodybuilding supplementation into a new era with the most anabolic and potent, single-dose tablet ever created for bodybuilders. Sustanon 250™ contains the highest dosage of the pro hormone 4-androsten-3β-ol-17-one to build muscle and strength! Hi-Tech has included this high dosage of 3β-hydroxy-5α-androstan-17-one to ensure that just one tablet alone surpasses the threshold level required for a truly efficacious anabolic response and to lessen any water retention. In a nutshell, Sustanon 250® represents “high-density dosed” sports supplementation.