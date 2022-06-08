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How to Deal With an ‘Illegitimate Regime’ Elected by Fraud: Charles Moscowitz
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1 view • June 08, 2022
The Biden administration came to power through vote fraud as part of a massive “conspiracy” and, as such, is an illegitimate regime, argued author and national radio host Charles Moscowitz in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. The Deep State does its business this way, and nothing going on now is new, argued Moscowitz, saying the alternative media was ensuring that the truth could not be suppressed any longer. Indeed, most Americans now believe the 2020 election was marred by fraud, polls show. But the awakening is growing, Moscowitz said.
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