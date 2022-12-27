Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 26DEC22 - RITA PANAHI IN A YELLOW JACKET: Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Holocaust Slur
Sky News host Rita Panahi says actress Whoopi Goldberg has “doubled down” on the “Holocaust slur” she made earlier in the year in a recent interview.

“Despite the fact that only a few months ago she apologised for these sort of comments,” Ms Panahi said.

