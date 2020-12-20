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[Mirror] SPECIAL REPORT: New link between Hunter Biden’s business dealings and his father
FredDiscerns
FredDiscerns
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45 views • December 20, 2020
SPECIAL REPORT from Sky News Australia: New link between Hunter Biden’s business dealings and his father President Elect Joe Biden
This is a Report from Sky News Australia, Original Post https://youtu.be/K9VWRvHI5zs
Sky News Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw

Americans are beginning to hear allegations about possible corruption involving Hunter Biden that implicate his father but which had been previously suppressed by social media giants and many in the media.

While Facebook and Twitter censored stories critical of Joe Biden’s son in the lead up to the election, they were ignored or downplayed in the news, justifying the stance by arguing Russian disinformation, and the department of justice remained silent.

In this special report, Sky News dives into the new details emerging about Hunter Biden – including a new link between his business dealings and his father – and the inaction by many in the media that may have been the ultimate form of election interference.
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bidenhunter bidenelection fraudsky news
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