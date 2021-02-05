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Liar Liar Pants on Fire! Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in the Spotlight
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100 views • February 05, 2021
AOC is in the news again lying about her harrowing experience in the Capitol Building while the Patriots were visitng on January 6, 2021. We decided to take a peek under her hood to see if she has the classic Liar astrological aspects in her astrological chart.
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www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow us on Youtube, Bitchute, Rumble, Twitter, Parler, Telegram and Twitch
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