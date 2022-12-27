How Erosion Is Threatening The Health Of Our Soil

Dr. Cruse grew up on a farm in Iowa, which led him to develop a profound love for natural resources. Presently, he researches the ways that erosion is affected by rainfall, soil type, soil slope, and management.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.