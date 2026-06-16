US Government Bans Advanced AI! The Real Reason Revealed

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-U.S. authorities reportedly restricted access to advanced AI models after concerns about potential cybersecurity misuse.
-Contends government actions reflect efforts to consolidate influence over powerful AI technologies.
-Federal AI review requirements are described as mechanisms that could limit public model availability.
-Users are encouraged to run open-source AI locally to reduce dependence on cloud providers.
-Future restrictions may drive decentralized sharing networks and increased interest in self-hosted AI systems.
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