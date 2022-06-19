Twist and turn, shift and burn; sheep and goats, Prophecy

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Prophetic Word, given on June 16th 2022 around 9:00pmA extreme metaphorical word to the wicked and to the children of Adonai.
A warning, separation of the sheep and goats and a word to the bride.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/2-words-2022-06-16-twist-and-turn-sheep-and-goats/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski