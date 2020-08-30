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Romeo and Juliet (Alec R. Costandinos, 1978) COMPLETE!
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50 views • August 30, 2020
Here it is! From beginning to end. All 15 minutes, 24 seconds! Have NO doubt...this is the single greatest #1 Disco song of the 1970s!!! VERY IMPORTANT! YOU MUST LISTEN TO IT COMPLETELY TO SEE THAT I AM RIGHT (because the song gets better and better as it plays on). Only a few came close to this one: "Love in C Minor" by Cerrone, "Disco Nights" by GQ, "Souvenirs" by Voyage, "Come to Me" by France Joli, or "Love is the Message" by MFSB. Yeah, close, but not close enough. ROMEO AND JULIET WAS THE BEST!
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