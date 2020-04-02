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A Voice in the Desert A Teachings of Jesus Movement (Part 1)
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20 views • April 02, 2020
Happily Homeless is a two part documentary about a teachings of Jesus movement which is starting to grow in several different countries around the world as a result of this channel (A Voice in the Desert). People from all backgrounds and ages live in Christian community with one another, relying solely on God's provision. While most similar communities concern themselves with growing food or raising funds, these Christian radicals "live by faith”. This means that they spend their time witnessing for Jesus on the streets and on the Internet. Because they are not tied to a piece of land, they enjoy the sense of adventure that comes with being a traveling community. This documentary is an invitation to jump on board and discover what it is like to be real Christians, living like the first disciples of Jesus lived.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Video from Youtube
Off The Grid In Alaska ~ A Tiny Home & Farm In The Alaska Bush ~ Full Tour
Tiny Home Tours
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaECrpOKegE
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Twin Oaks an Egalitarian Community (stfr)
Transition Bus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgVvFhGIXQo
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Hebrew Messianic Sustainable Community
Yah Victory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xeXXzJcVyM
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Repair and test of an old bicycle. Free HD video footage
Unripe Content
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pWNnlusITU
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Ice Ice Baby - Dashcam by Wilfred Ketelaar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7voaWksGdK0
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
flowers growing time lapse stock footage part 2 no sound free to use
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-y8B-ispQo
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
SYDNEY, beautiful HYDE PARK right in the center of the city (AUSTRALIA)
Vic Stefanu - World Travels and Adventures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0xycneQfDE
NO COPYRIGHT - FREE TO USE - Grid Autosport Gameplay (1080p60fps)
No Copyright Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHEdhI-T00U
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Lihava hyttynen by ookkonaaoulusta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L3-tF5zaDY
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Images from Flickr
johnny_appleseed1774
An Amish family on a Morning Stroll
https://www.flickr.com/photos/8959381@N04/552496564
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Images from Wikipedia
IHOP, Redwood City, CA Uploaded by Josve05a
Jim G from Silicon Valley, CA, USA
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:IHOP,_Redwood_City,_CA_(6193287937).jpg
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Video from Youtube
Off The Grid In Alaska ~ A Tiny Home & Farm In The Alaska Bush ~ Full Tour
Tiny Home Tours
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaECrpOKegE
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Twin Oaks an Egalitarian Community (stfr)
Transition Bus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgVvFhGIXQo
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Hebrew Messianic Sustainable Community
Yah Victory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xeXXzJcVyM
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Repair and test of an old bicycle. Free HD video footage
Unripe Content
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pWNnlusITU
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Ice Ice Baby - Dashcam by Wilfred Ketelaar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7voaWksGdK0
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
flowers growing time lapse stock footage part 2 no sound free to use
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-y8B-ispQo
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
SYDNEY, beautiful HYDE PARK right in the center of the city (AUSTRALIA)
Vic Stefanu - World Travels and Adventures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0xycneQfDE
NO COPYRIGHT - FREE TO USE - Grid Autosport Gameplay (1080p60fps)
No Copyright Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHEdhI-T00U
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Lihava hyttynen by ookkonaaoulusta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L3-tF5zaDY
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2797468
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Images from Flickr
johnny_appleseed1774
An Amish family on a Morning Stroll
https://www.flickr.com/photos/8959381@N04/552496564
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Images from Wikipedia
IHOP, Redwood City, CA Uploaded by Josve05a
Jim G from Silicon Valley, CA, USA
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:IHOP,_Redwood_City,_CA_(6193287937).jpg
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
Keywords
witnessingseeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertlive by faithchristian communitygod provisionchristian radicalsreal christianstraveling communityhappily homelessteachings of jesus movementlive by faith and not by sight
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