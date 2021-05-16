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Why the SARS - Cov2 Virus Particle Never Identified - Dr. Tom Cowan
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166 views • May 16, 2021
Doctor Tom Cowan with important information on the process of identifying viruses and why the CV19 can NOT be identified. This means a traditional TRUE vaccine or a REAL testing method for individuals can NEVER be accomplished. Predictably enough, Tony "the rat" Fauci was deeply involved the HIV "virus" which has never been isolated either.
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