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Many Fish: Just In! COVID Rampant Among Deer! Kuchipudi said! [06.01.2022]
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100 views • January 07, 2022
Note:
What about the Birds? bird flu pandemic -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bird+flu+pandemic&;t=h_&ia=web
What about the Pigs? Svine flu pandemic -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=swine+flu+pandemic&;t=h_&ia=web
What about the all the Minks in the world?
-> https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/here-s-why-denmark-culled-17-million-minks-now-plans-n1249610
What about all the Dogs and Cats, can they get the Flu??
-> CDC: The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals during close contact. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dogs+and+covid&;t=h_&ia=web
Wake The Fuck Up Sheeple...
Sometimes we need to laugh in the face of this evil insanity. God bless and keep you all!
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/covid-rampant-deer-research-shows-rcna10181
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
5987 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7e7qHE5tZDFn/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
What about the Birds? bird flu pandemic -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bird+flu+pandemic&;t=h_&ia=web
What about the Pigs? Svine flu pandemic -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=swine+flu+pandemic&;t=h_&ia=web
What about the all the Minks in the world?
-> https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/here-s-why-denmark-culled-17-million-minks-now-plans-n1249610
What about all the Dogs and Cats, can they get the Flu??
-> CDC: The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals during close contact. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dogs+and+covid&;t=h_&ia=web
Wake The Fuck Up Sheeple...
Sometimes we need to laugh in the face of this evil insanity. God bless and keep you all!
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/covid-rampant-deer-research-shows-rcna10181
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
5987 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7e7qHE5tZDFn/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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