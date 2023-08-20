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Prophecy 62 Excerpts Coming Quarantine, stadiums filled. Pray, "Trust in Psalm 91!" Due to mass infiltrations millions of Americans/others join the Persecuted Church Underground
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
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94 views • August 20, 2023

this is a mirrored video 

Prophecy 62 THE KING IS COMING!

Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH

through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

on Yom Kippur, September 16, 2002

please visit

https://amightywind.com/home.html 

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred 

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See YAH'S Own Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 

*****
Soon an antichrist Superchurch with Mandatory Worship Mark 666 of the beast:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 

The false Blue Beam Rapture Mocks True Holy Rapture and YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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