Excerpt from: Life been hit by a tragedy-Let God put goodness back in your life-Don’t let dishonest science stop you

So why does God let bad things happen? Everyone asks that same question.

Here is what I know after being adopted into God’s family 60 years ago.

God’s love has never abandoned me or my family. Like everyone else- I have lost jobs, and battled fear and discouragement.

One Christmas gifts for the children happened only because a friend listened to our God of love and he decided to drop off money for presents for our children.

That is the God I serve.

How about that angry young father shaking his fist at God for the death of his daughter?

Since that event others similar and equally tragic ones have occurred in the lives of those around me.

This is what we know.

God did not create the death and destruction we live in. He made us perfect and the Garden of Eden perfect. No death or sickness.

The Garden included a warm and trusting relationship with a God who loves us and beauty as well as truth and excellence.

But we -Adam and Eve and everyone after that succumbed to the temptation to hate and destroy-

God doesn’t stop all the evil in the world because he made us free to make choices.

God has a plan for every person’s life to get back some of that love and beauty in our lives that was in the Garden.

But If the angry father of the daughter who died chooses to hate God- he denies God the opportunity to make something good out of that tragic death

But If that angry father chooses God’s love for his life- God will be able to make something good out of that tragedy- some benefit. The Bible promises God will do that and it gives examples.

These two choices- are what everyone makes whenever tragedy strikes.

But how do we know that so called God is real- that the Bible is true?

There has been evil in our world for thousands of years but today—sometimes-- it is incredibly well disguised as very intelligent sounding science.

But when you look carefully -you discover its not pure science but skewed and twisted philosophy dressed up as science to refute the God of creation- the God of the bible.

So how do everyday people like you and I find out if there is an ulterior motive to the science we are being told is absolute no questions asked truth- like the Big Bang Theory that claims to explain the formation of the universe without the need for creator God.

This science is far above my understanding to acknowledge as truth or refute. I expect it is also above yours unless you have a doctorate in Astro-physics.

So we have to listen to what the actual experts say- but the problem is- the experts are not allowed to present an opposing view to the standard big bang theory-

33 scientists published a letter stating that fact.

They pointed out the theory is based on 5 percent known science and 95 percent unknown science.

POP QUIZ:

Which is more scientific: The big bang theory or the Star Trek series?

Star Trek is about 6 times more scientific than the big Bang theory. Yes really,

Star Trek contains about 30 percent known science. Big Bang Theory about 5 percent.

And the problem with the Big Bang philosophy is that the scientific problems with it are growing larger as more discoveries are made by the newest technology like the James Webb Space Telescope.

Its like trying to cover up a lie. As more details emerge it get harder and harder to keep lying.

We don’t have time in this video to detail these things- if you want to know more go to my broken wall of science Substack.

Remember- the God of love knows your name and has a plan for good for your life. The evil in the world is trying to hide that fact.

Next video I will give you genetic proof that God created us. See this old face- it refutes evolution and affirms creation. I have the proof. Next time…