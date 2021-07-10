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Dr. Peter McCullough - The Vaccine as the Manifest Destiny of the Pandemic
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80 views • July 10, 2021
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/C7y1-WBnprw
In this explosive interview, cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough speaks to Dr. Sam Dubé as to why he, as well as a multitude of highly credentialed, experienced, and lauded physicians and researchers feel that "all roads lead to the vaccine". A Professor of Clinical Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, editor of major medical journals, and author & co-author of over 600 peer-reviewed research papers in the National Library of Medicine (of which more than 40 pertain directly to COVID-19), Dr. McCullough discusses a multitude of topics highly relevant to the thrusting of the experimental gene therapy injections onto our world's population: moral authority, political and financial conflicts of interest among those making policy and the need for truly independent committees and assessments, spike protein toxicity, public health's abject failure to manage early infection with well-known, safe and reliable treatments likely leading to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, potential contraindications of injection for those previously infected, specific concerns for pregnant women and children, and heretofore unheard of strategies to elicit compliance with the injections. Dr. McCullough conscientiously and knowledgeably illustrates how "the dream to get a needle in every arm" may not only be highly inadvisable, but actually a nightmare for increasing numbers of us, unless we act now.
To learn more from Dr. McCullough and the latest research, go to https://americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACC, FACP, FAHA, FASN, FNKF, FCRSA
Professor of Medicine, Texas A & M College of Medicine, Baylor Dallas Campus
President, Cardiorenal Society of America
Editor-in-Chief, Cardiorenal Medicine
Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine
Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology
In this explosive interview, cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough speaks to Dr. Sam Dubé as to why he, as well as a multitude of highly credentialed, experienced, and lauded physicians and researchers feel that "all roads lead to the vaccine". A Professor of Clinical Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, editor of major medical journals, and author & co-author of over 600 peer-reviewed research papers in the National Library of Medicine (of which more than 40 pertain directly to COVID-19), Dr. McCullough discusses a multitude of topics highly relevant to the thrusting of the experimental gene therapy injections onto our world's population: moral authority, political and financial conflicts of interest among those making policy and the need for truly independent committees and assessments, spike protein toxicity, public health's abject failure to manage early infection with well-known, safe and reliable treatments likely leading to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths, potential contraindications of injection for those previously infected, specific concerns for pregnant women and children, and heretofore unheard of strategies to elicit compliance with the injections. Dr. McCullough conscientiously and knowledgeably illustrates how "the dream to get a needle in every arm" may not only be highly inadvisable, but actually a nightmare for increasing numbers of us, unless we act now.
To learn more from Dr. McCullough and the latest research, go to https://americaoutloud.com/the-mccullough-report/
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACC, FACP, FAHA, FASN, FNKF, FCRSA
Professor of Medicine, Texas A & M College of Medicine, Baylor Dallas Campus
President, Cardiorenal Society of America
Editor-in-Chief, Cardiorenal Medicine
Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine
Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology
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