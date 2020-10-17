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🔥Quelle humanité pour demain ? Dr. Carrie Madej et Mike Adams
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185 views • October 17, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej interviewée par Mike Adams, le fondateur de BrightEon.com
Chaîne de Mike Adams sur BrightEon.com "Health Ranger Report" : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
Jeanne traduction : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RsaMrAt2mQ5KzORL1gSIg
13 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bh-I0EDpXY
🌱 Si vous souhaitez me soutenir financièrement :
https://fr.tipeee.com/jeanne-traduction/
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jeannetraduction17
🌱 Si vous voulez me suivre sur Twitter : Jeanne Traduction
https://twitter.com/Jeanne18945095?s=09
Ou sur Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/JeanneTraduction
Merci à Jam pour le transcript :)
Source de la vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H21sGnyIKNU
Et https://www.brighteon.com/f6465304-2a0f-4e7d-a5ee-f5e4eebc0c4b
Et https://brandnewtube.com/watch/warning-about-coronavirus-vaccines-and-transhumanism-nanotechnology-to-alter-your-dna_BoM9TXaJIHnVPFF.html
Repris également sur :
14 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KChJFJ5hGVM&;pbjreload=101
Olivier Probst : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeIlNTiKHCvaYgI9KZ1D6kw
source : https://youtu.be/8bh-I0EDpXY
Chaîne de Mike Adams sur BrightEon.com "Health Ranger Report" : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
Jeanne traduction : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RsaMrAt2mQ5KzORL1gSIg
13 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bh-I0EDpXY
🌱 Si vous souhaitez me soutenir financièrement :
https://fr.tipeee.com/jeanne-traduction/
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jeannetraduction17
🌱 Si vous voulez me suivre sur Twitter : Jeanne Traduction
https://twitter.com/Jeanne18945095?s=09
Ou sur Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/JeanneTraduction
Merci à Jam pour le transcript :)
Source de la vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H21sGnyIKNU
Et https://www.brighteon.com/f6465304-2a0f-4e7d-a5ee-f5e4eebc0c4b
Et https://brandnewtube.com/watch/warning-about-coronavirus-vaccines-and-transhumanism-nanotechnology-to-alter-your-dna_BoM9TXaJIHnVPFF.html
Repris également sur :
14 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KChJFJ5hGVM&;pbjreload=101
Olivier Probst : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeIlNTiKHCvaYgI9KZ1D6kw
source : https://youtu.be/8bh-I0EDpXY
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