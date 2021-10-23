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Praesidium - The Laws That Forbid the Carrying of Arms
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70 views • October 23, 2021
The laws that forbid the carrying of arms disarm only those who are neither inclined, nor determined to commit crimes - Thomas Jefferson
Written & Directed by Paul Myzia
Starring Terry King & Cassy Lillwitz
Cinematography by Paul Myzia & Taylor Johnson
Music by Cody Martin
Visual Effects by Pat Saldaña
Colorist: Parker Jarvie
Edited by Paul Myzia
Produced by Gun Owners of America
Written & Directed by Paul Myzia
Starring Terry King & Cassy Lillwitz
Cinematography by Paul Myzia & Taylor Johnson
Music by Cody Martin
Visual Effects by Pat Saldaña
Colorist: Parker Jarvie
Edited by Paul Myzia
Produced by Gun Owners of America
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