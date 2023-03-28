Tom Renz | Another Shooting, Another Insane Leftist

The shooter in #Nashville was a transgenderd girl that thought she was a boy. It is being rumored that the shooting was "triggered" because this person was mad about the state of Tennessee pushing legislation to ban children transitioning. Maybe tolerance would have prevented this tragedy... or something... like using the $100 billion we spent on #Ukraine to hire armed guards for schools. #AudreyHale #AidenHale #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
