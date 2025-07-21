Summer Davos 2025: Internet of Bodies & The Rise of Digital Dictatorships

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::From Bilderberg to Summer Davos, the global elites have made it crystal clear: you are the product, and your body is the data port. This in depth breakdown exposes the terrifying vision being promoted by the World Economic Forum, a future built on transhumanism, AI control, and the so called One Health initiative.
00:00- Intro
01:38- WEF “Emerging Tech Report”
03:32- Biochemical Sensing & Internet Of Bodies
06:10- RFK Jr Pushes Internet Of Bodies?
07:37- Yuval Harari On Internet Of Bodies
08:33- “The Battle For Your Brain”
11:32- The Rise Of Digital Dictatorships
15:11- Collaborative Sensing & The “All Seeing System”
20:36- “Smart Infrastructure” and Social Credit
26:07- Davos’ Collaborative Sensing Part 2
29:36- Technological Accelerationism vs Political Incrementalism