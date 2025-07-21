BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Summer Davos 2025: Internet of Bodies & The Rise of Digital Dictatorships
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
66 views • 1 day ago

::::From Bilderberg to Summer Davos, the global elites have made it crystal clear: you are the product, and your body is the data port. This in depth breakdown exposes the terrifying vision being promoted by the World Economic Forum, a future built on transhumanism, AI control, and the so called One Health initiative.

Keywords
davosiobsummer davos 2025digital dicatorships
Chapters

00:00- Intro

01:38- WEF “Emerging Tech Report”

03:32- Biochemical Sensing & Internet Of Bodies

06:10- RFK Jr Pushes Internet Of Bodies?

07:37- Yuval Harari On Internet Of Bodies

08:33- “The Battle For Your Brain”

11:32- The Rise Of Digital Dictatorships

15:11- Collaborative Sensing & The “All Seeing System”

20:36- “Smart Infrastructure” and Social Credit

26:07- Davos’ Collaborative Sensing Part 2

29:36- Technological Accelerationism vs Political Incrementalism

