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#4 속고 있는 크리스천들, 마귀의 계략, 교회에 씌워진 미혹들, 성령의 음성 분별??
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3 views • June 04, 2022
[마24:4] 예수께서 대답하여 이르시되 너희가 사람의 미혹을 받지 않도록 주의하라 [마24:11] 거짓 선지자가 많이 일어나 많은 사람을 미혹하겠으며 당신은 미혹당하지 않으셨습니까? 미혹,적그리스도,마귀,교회,성도,미혹의 시대,거짓선지자,성령의 음성,미혹당하고 있는 교회,미혹당하고 있는 성도들,마태복음 24장 4절,속이는 마귀,간교한 마귀 Pixabay에서 Alex_MakeMusic의 음악
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