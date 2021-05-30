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THE SIZE OF THE LIES ALWAYS CORRESPOND WITH THE SIZE OF PRIZE IF IT IS TOO GOOD/STUPID TO BE TRUE...
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70 views • May 30, 2021
How did we make that leap from a doughnut or some fries to a college education? Millions of dollars? A $5,000 Titty Bar membership? A car? They are not worried about you attending the college, spending the money or fondling anyone or they would not be so generous with their offers. It is like the old saying "You can afford to be generous as long as it does not cost anything". The harder they push and the more they offer the scarier this all gets to me. ~ JIM CRENSHAW
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