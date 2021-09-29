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Plandemic Documentary: The Hidden Agenda Behind Covid-19 Includes Dr. Judy Mikovits, Former Scientist At The National Cancer Institute in the US
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83 views • September 29, 2021
Plandemic Documentary: The Hidden Agenda Behind Covid-19 includes Dr. Judy Mikovits, a former scientist at the National Cancer Institute in the U.S.
In the documentary, Mikovits says that the coronavirus pandemic was planned. She claims that the virus was created in a laboratory, that wearing masks make people sick, and that flu vaccines increase people’s odds of contracting COVID-19. She also accuses Dr. Anthony Fraudci... Must WATCH!
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
In the documentary, Mikovits says that the coronavirus pandemic was planned. She claims that the virus was created in a laboratory, that wearing masks make people sick, and that flu vaccines increase people’s odds of contracting COVID-19. She also accuses Dr. Anthony Fraudci... Must WATCH!
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #VaccineInjuries #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DepopulationAgenda #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
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