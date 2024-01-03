MARKET ULTRA WITH CRAIG WENCLEWICZ & PETE SANTILLI [EP21]

MARKET ULTRA
PETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ
WEDNESDAY DEC 27, 2023
EPISODE #21
SPECIAL GUEST:
• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter
MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:
• https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075
TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:
• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132
TIME MARKERS:
00:04:21:13 - Economic Data - Week of Dec. 25th
00:24:43:11 - Median Sold Price of Existing Homes
00:27:37:27 - HOAN Affordability Index
00:30:26:10 - 30 Year Rate - (Since Housing Crash Crisis
00:32:42:10 - Silver
00:33:03:15 - Gold
00:33:19:02 - Copper
00:37:55:25 - NASDAQ
00:42:04:21 - S&P 500
